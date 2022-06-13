Manchester City unveil Erling Haaland.

Man City have officially unveiled Erling Haaland as their new player, after the Norwegian completed a €60m transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Last month, the Premier League champions confirmed that a deal had been reached to bring the 21-year-old to the Etihad Stadium, and on Monday morning the club’s social media pages began to tease that a further announcement was coming.

Erling Haaland statement.

To unveil their new prized asset, City decided to re-enact a famous picture of Haaland wearing the club’s shirt as a youngster, while issuing a statement which says:

‘Manchester City are delighted to confirm the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

‘The 21-year-old will join the Club on 1 July after penning a five-year deal which keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027. ‘The son of former City player Alfie, who signed almost 22 years ago to the day, Haaland junior is widely regarded as one of Europe’s best strikers and arrives at the Club with a formidable goalscoring reputation following impressive spells at Molde FK, Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund.’ HE'S HERE! 💙 pic.twitter.com/JuZEtzTWbv — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 13, 2022 “A proud day.” Speaking about his move, Haaland Junior stressed his admiration for Man City’s style of play under the management of Pep Guardiola and what the club have done in recent years. “This is a proud day for me and my family,” he told club media. “I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me. “There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions. “I want to score goals, win trophies and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.” Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games in two-and-a-half seasons at Dortmund and has been signed by City in the hope that he will help them to more silverware, including a first-ever Champions League trophy. 🎥 FIRST CITY INTERVIEW 🎥 Watch @ErlingHaaland’s first City interview in full! 👇 pic.twitter.com/OAkf96Ltb5 — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 13, 2022

