Man City issue statement as Joao Cancelo reveals injuries suffered in home burglary

Joao Cancelo injured in burglary.

Manchester City have issued a statement after Joao Cancelo revealed injuries he suffered in a burglary at his home.

Late on Thursday night, the Portuguese full-back shared a picture of himself with a nasty-looking cut on his face to his Instagram Stories, along with a caption that said:

“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance, this is what happens.

“They managed to take all my jewellery and leave me with my face with this state. I don’t know how there are people with such meanness.

“The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all ok. And I, after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong like always.”

Man City statement on Joao Cancelo.

The Premier League champions followed up with a statement which said: “We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.

“Joao and his family are being supported by the Club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter.”

We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted. (1/2) — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 30, 2021

Joao Cancelo’s Man City career.

Cancelo has been a revelation on the pitch this season, providing seven assists to his teammates and chipping in with three goals himself in all competitions.

After signing for Pep Guardiola‘s side in the summer of 2019, the Portugal international took a while to adjust, and found himself competing with Kyle Walker for the right-back slot in the team.

The 27-year-old later began to impress on the left flank and made a notable improvement as Man City won back their league title in 2020/21, while reaching their first-ever Champions League Final.

Cancelo did enough to be named in the PFA Team of the Year and has continued that form into this campaign.

Now considered a key member of City’s starting XI, he will have an opportunity to put his recent ordeal behind him when his side travel to London to take on Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

