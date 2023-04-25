How to watch the Man City v Arsenal title showdown in Ireland

How to watch Manchester City v Arsenal on TV in Ireland.

Man City face Arsenal in a Premier League title showdown this midweek, and the match will be broadcast live on tv in Ireland.

The Gunners had an eight-point lead over the champions as recently as the beginning of April, but that gap has now been been whittled down to five, after three draws for Mikel Arteta’s men in recent weeks.

On top of that, Man City have played two games fewer than the leaders, so a win for Pep Guardiola’s side will swing the balance heavily in their favour.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Man City v Arsenal on TV in Ireland.

When does Man City v Arsenal take place?

Man City host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday April 26th, with kick-off pencilled in for 8pm.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1, with coverage getting underway at 7pm.

In Ireland, the BT Sport channels are part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack, with existing Sky Sports customers able to add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

BT Sport is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

The points are shared at Emirates Stadium. pic.twitter.com/GIWJkVPW5l — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 21, 2023

What is at stake?

Arsenal go into the game hoping for a win that would boost their hopes of a first Premier League title since 2004.

The North London side sailed through the fist half of the season, winning 16 of their opening 19 games, before a three-match winless run in February culminated in a home defeat to Man City.

After bouncing back with seven consecutive wins, draws against Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton have opened the door for Man City to pounce.

Guardiola’s men have looked in imperious form of late, racking up six league wins in-a-row to take advantage of Arsenal’s slips.

A win for City will see the gap close to just two points, while an Arsenal victory will see it extend to eight.

Even with two games in hand for City, that could just be enough for the Gunners, if they finish the season well.

A draw would keep the gap at five points, meaning the the title would be City’s for the fifth time in six years, if they go on to win all of their remaining games.

Who have they got left to play?

Arsenal’s remaining fixtures are as follows: Chelsea (h), Newcastle United (a), Brighton (h), Nottingham Forest (a), Wolves (h).

Man City’s remaining fixtures are: Fulham (a), West Ham (h), Leeds United (h), Everton (a), Chelsea (h), Brighton (a), Brentford (a).

What a week we have in store for you!! 🤩 Catch all 10 Premier League games right here on BT Sport! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nd9KU8vTMV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2023

What else is happening this midweek?

There is a full programme of Premier League games, all of which will be broadcast live on one of the BT Sport channels.

The full fixture list is as follows:

Tuesday April 25th.

Wolves v Crystal Palace – 7.30pm.

Aston Villa v Fulham – 7.45pm.

Leeds v Leicester City – 7.45pm.

Wednesday April 26th.

Nottingham Forest v Brighton – 7.30pm.

Chelsea v Brentford – 7.45pm.

West Ham v Liverpool – 7.45pm.

Man City v Arsenal – 8pm.

Thursday April 27th.

Everton v Newcastle – 7.45pm.

Southampton v Bournemouth – 7.45pm.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United – 8.15pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Manchester City, Premier League