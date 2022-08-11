Man City agree deal for Spanish full-back with eye for goal

Man City agree Sergio Gomez deal.

Manchester City have reportedly agreed an £11 million deal to sign Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez.

The Spanish underage international is due in Manchester to complete a medical ahead becoming the fourth signing of the summer for the Premier League champions.

Sergio Gomez could be loaned out by Man City.

Following the departure of Olekzandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, Gomez could provide cover for Joao Cancelo at left-back, although transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has suggested that he may be loaned out to Spanish side Girona, who are part of the City Football Group.

However, Romano also stated that there’s a chance that the 21-year-old will stick around and be part of Pep Guardiola’s squad this season.

If he does so, he could provide an alternative weapon, judging by his goals and assist stats from his career so far.

Excl: Sergio Gómez to Manchester City, here we go! Verbal agreement reached with Anderlecht. Fee will be more than €10m, closer to €15m – to be signed soon. 🚨🔵 #MCFC Sergio has good chances to be part of City team – otherwise, he will be loaned out to La Liga side Girona. pic.twitter.com/HHG1GvIOpL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2022

Impressive stats.

Last season at Anderlecht, where he played alongside Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen, Gomez scored seven goals and made 15 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

He also scored six goals for the Spain under-21s as they won all eight games in qualifying for next summer’s European Championships. Before that, he found the net regularly for his country at under-17, 18 and 19 levels.

Gomez has previously appeared for the Barcelona B side before moving on to Borussia Dortmund, where he made three senior appearances.

He spent a season back home in Spain on loan at SD Huesca, before transferring to Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht in the summer of 2021.

Alright I’m sold – it didn’t take long: Welcome to Manchester, Sergio Gómez! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/voE9M9Puz9 — Real Talk Manchester City (@RealTalkMCFC) August 2, 2022

Man City transfer business.

Should the move be finalised, Gomez will follow Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to the Etihad Stadium, with the trio having joined the club earlier this summer.

Julian Alvarez will also be linking up with the squad this season, after he signed from River Plate in January before finishing the season on loan at the Argentinian side.

