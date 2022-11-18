Malta v Ireland: Day, time and TV info for final match of 2022

Once more unto the breach.

At the end of a fairly mixed year, Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side will line out for the final time in 2022, when they come up against Malta at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’ Qali.

Ireland’s failure to qualify for the World Cup will be somewhat magnified on Sunday, as they play an international friendly just hours after the global tournament kicks off.

However, full focus for the Boys in Green will be on the final game before the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign begins in March.

Here’s everything you need to know about Malta v Ireland on Sunday.

When is the Malta v Ireland friendly?

Malta v Ireland will kick off at 7pm Irish time on Sunday November 20th.

How can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2, after the conclusion of Qatar v Ecuador in the World Cup opener. Coverage of the Ireland game will get underway at 6.30pm.

The match will also be streamed live on RTE Player.

What is at stake?

Zilch, in the grand scheme of things. But like all non-competitive outings, the game will give Kenny’s men a chance to build confidence, ahead of a tough-looking Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Ireland host France in their opening game on March 27th, in a group that also contains the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.

How is Ireland’s form?

There have been some decent performances this year but it’s still not really clicking.

Ireland finished third in a Nations League group that Kenny set out to win, although there was a good victory over Scotland at the Aviva, and a creditable draw against Ukraine in Poland.

Thursday’s friendly defeat to Norway was a disappointing way to end the year on home soil, so here’s hoping Ireland put in a better performance on Sunday night.

What is the team news?

Kenny didn’t experiment too much with his starting line-up on Thursday, but may be tempted to do so against Malta.

18-year-old Brighton forward Evan Ferguson made his debut as a late substitute against Norway, and supporters would like to see him get a start.

Will Smallbone is another youngster who may feature.

