Majority of Man United fans feel Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a good job since taking over

Manchester United fans give verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A marginal majority of Man United fans feel Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a good job at the club since taking over from Jose Mourinho in 2018.

The Athletic has published the results of a survey involving 4,000 of their Man United-supporting subscribers and the results show that 51% feel the Norwegian has done a good job since taking over the Old Trafford hotseat.

Fans losing faith in Solskjaer.

An optimistic 4% say that the former striker has in fact done an excellent job, with 39% answering ‘okay,’ 5% answering ‘bad,’ and a measly 1% saying ‘terrible.’

While this takes into account everything Solskjaer has done since taking over on an interim basis December 2018, Man United’s current form paints a different picture.

The Red Devils have picked up just one win in their last six Premier League matches, are out of the League Cup and would be bottom of their Champions League group had it not been for Cristiano Ronaldo’s late interventions against Villarreal and home and away against Atalanta.

69% of Man United fans want Solskjaer to leave immediately.

Instead they are top of the group with two matches remaining and still on course to qualify for the last 16. However, fans have been stung by the recent Premier League humiliations at the hands of Liverpool and Manchester City and the results of The Athletic’s survey show it.

When asked how Solskjaer is doing ‘right now,’ 47% said a ‘bad job,’ while 44% said he is doing a terrible one. 8% answered ‘okay,’ less than 1% said ‘good’ while a clearly deluded 1% said he is currently doing and ‘excellent job’.

It’s not unlikely though that many of those who chose the latter are rival fans in disguise.

It’s clear that Solskjaer is struggling right now and and 69% of Man United supporters surveyed said that this is due to a lack of tactical awareness, with another 29% indicating that his coaching staff haven’t got enough quality. 4% feel that the playing squad isn’t good enough.

Is Solskjaer on the way out?

Even though a misty-eyed majority said that Solskjaer has done well at Old Trafford overall, 69% of Man United fans would like to see him leave the club immediately, with 13% hoping that he gets a bit more time.

15% want the manager to be given until the end of the season while 3% hope that he keeps his job long-term.

In the grand scheme of things, Solskjaer should be credited with steadying the ship after the miserable end to the Jose Mourinho era, but really that’s all he was tasked with doing in his initial role as interim manager.

Since taking the role permanently in March 2019, Solskjaer has led the club to 6th, 3rd and 2nd place finishes in the Premier League, while losing in four semi-finals as well as the Europa League final to Villarreal earlier this year.

While today’s survey shows that while many Red Devils supporters are appreciative of their coach’s efforts, the general feeling is that he has taken the club as far as he can.

