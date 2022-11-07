Luton Town have given permission for Southampton to approach their manager

Luton Town allow Southampton to speak to Nathan Jones.

Luton Town have confirmed that they have given permission for Southampton to speak to their manager Nathan Jones over the vacant position at St. Mary’s.

The Saints have seemingly wasted no time in choosing a replacement for Ralph Hassenhuttl, who they sacked after four years as manager on Monday morning.

Luton Town statement.

“Luton Town Football Club can confirm that permission has been granted to Southampton to speak to Nathan Jones about their managerial vacancy following the Hatters’ match at Stoke City,” say the EFL Championship club in a statement.

“We would like to place on record that the Premier League club have approached the board in the correct manner, for which we are grateful, and that the whole situation is extremely amicable with Southampton and with Nathan.

“We would also like to urge all supporters travelling to Stoke to show him and the team your support on what we hope will be yet another memorable away day.

“As a club we will not be making any further comment until the process is complete.”

Nathan Jones.

Luton travel to Stoke on Tuesday night with the Hatters currently sitting eighth in England’s second tier.

Jones had a forgettable spell as manager of Stoke in between his two spells at Luton, where he has largely been successful.

The Welshman guided Luton from League Two to League One in 2018, before putting the foundations in place for another promotion to the Championship at the end of the following season, although he left for Stoke in the middle of that campaign.

Jones returned to Luton in the summer of 2020 and led them to the Championship play-offs in 2021/22.

Southampton.

While he is untested at a Premier League level, Southampton appear to have seen enough of his talents to make him their new manager.

If the deal goes through, the 49-year-old’s first task will be to keep the Saints in the Premier League, after they were left in the relegation zone following a defeat to Newcastle on Sunday which proved to be Hassenhuttl’s final game in charge.

From an Irish point of view, let’s hope that Jones plans to keep Gavin Bazunu between the sticks.

