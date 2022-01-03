Luke Shaw openly questions Man United togetherness in worrying post-match interview

Luke Shaw gives worrying interview.

Luke Shaw has questioned the togetherness of Manchester United’s players in a post-match interview, after their defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday evening.

The Red Devils went down 1-0 thanks to a late Joao Moutinho goal and it was pretty much what the home side deserved after another lacklustre display.

Luke Shaw: “We weren’t aggressive enough.”

United’s team spirit has been called into question in recent times as the squad continue to struggle in the Premier League. While Tuesday’s defeat was the club’s first under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, recent performances have shown little improvement on the disastrous final few weeks of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.

After the game, Shaw conducted an interview which is sure to worry Man United fans, as he gave viewers an insight into the problems behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

“We weren’t aggressive enough, we weren’t on the front-foot,” full-back told Sky Sports. “We didn’t really put them under any pressure, they felt like they were in full control.”

🗣️ "Phil Jones should be proud of himself." 🗣️ "Maybe the manager can bring some ideas." Luke Shaw talks through #MUFC's defeat and praises Phil Jones for his performance after two years out of the side. pic.twitter.com/V8mitOGlBG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2022

“I didn’t think we were together.”

“At times, it was clear to see. We didn’t have many options on the ball. It felt like we didn’t have much of the ball in the first half, to be honest. It started from the first minute.

“I think we’re at home, our crowd behind us, we have to put some pressure on them, we have to have the intensity. I think even from the first minute or so, we didn’t go for them, we didn’t pressure them, we sort of sat back and let them feel at home, let them feel comfortable in the first two or three minutes.

“That time is critical to put your stamp on the game and we need to bring the intensity, especially with 75,000 people roaring behind us.

“I didn’t feel when I was on the pitch that we were all there together. I think we felt like we were struggling. It was tough.”

Phil Jones returns.

Unprompted, a solemn-looking Shaw then gave a long-winded appraisal of Phil Jones performance, with the centre-back’s composed return after two years out being a rare highlight on another miserable night at Old Trafford.

Man United will now get some respite from Premier League affairs, as they are due to host Aston Villa in the FA Cup next Monday night.

Elimination from the competition at the hands of Steven Gerrard’s side will surely only increase the gloom that is surrounding the club.

