Luke Shaw among three Man United players whose voices are “growing louder” in dressing room

Luke Shaw’s growing influence at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw has been named as one of three Manchester United players whose voices are “growing louder” in the Old Trafford dressing room.

After a a few injury-hit years, Shaw appears to have finally established himself as a regular starter at Man United, having clocked up 120 appearances in all competitions in the past three seasons.

Alongside that, he has firmly nailed down the England left-back spot and was one of their outstanding performers at Euro 2020, scoring the opening goal in their ultimately unsuccessful final clash with Italy.

With all of this experience, it’s unsurprising that the 26-year-old has been named in The Athletic as one of three Man United players who are becoming more vocal in the dressing room.

Bruno Fernandes leads the Man United dressing room.

What is surprising is that the other two are Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire – the former having captained United on a number of occasions and the latter being the current permanent skipper.

You’d have thought that having a presence in the dressing room would be a pre-requisite to being named as captain but it’s claimed in the article that Pogba and Maguire, alongside Shaw, are only finding their voice, while Bruno Fernandes is the Man United player who rallies the troops more than most.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer encourages his players to demand more of each other, with Fernandes particularly vocal, while the voices of Paul Pogba, Shaw and Maguire are growing louder,” the piece states.

Solskjaer’s job appears safe.

While The Athletic paint a generally rosy picture of the mood at Old Trafford, stating that Solskjaer has inspired loyalty from a number of senior stars, certain players apparently feel that “training could be led by coaches with greater elite experience,” which will be seen as a slight on some of the Norwegian’s staff, such as Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

McKenna though, is tipped to have the potential to manage a top six side and for any supporters wondering whether Solskjaer is teetering on the brink of the sack, there is reportedly “no remote thought of panic” among the Man United hierarchy.

After the conclusion of the international break, Man United return to Premier League action with a trip to Leicester City on Saturday.

