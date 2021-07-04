Praise for a left-back doesn’t come much bigger than this.

The form of Luke Shaw has been one of the success stories of England’s Euro 2020 campaign and the left-back has now received praise from none other than Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos.

Registering two assists in the 4-0 win over Ukraine last night, as well as contributing to England’s fifth consecutive clean sheet, Luke Shaw appears to be brimming with confidence and you would think that the left-back position in the team is now his to lose.

‘Shawberto Carlos’

Shaw’s impressive performances of late have led corners of social media to dub the Manchester United man ‘Shawberto Carlos,’ a nod to the Real Madrid star who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil.

Roberto Carlos is up there with the best left-backs of the past 25 years so he’s definitely well-qualified to assess Shaw’s performance against Ukraine in Rome. He did just that over on Shaw’s Instagram page, by simply posting eight clapping hand emojis underneath Shaw’s celebratory picture last night.

Luke Shaw continues to shine.

Last night’s match against Ukraine marked another milestone in Shaw’s remarkable career turnaround. After being included in the 2014 World Cup squad as an 18-year-old, Shaw left Southampton for Manchester United.

A series of injuries, including a double leg fracture in 2015, blighted the early part of Shaw’s Old Trafford career but he has been improving steadily since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as manager in 2018.

Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho was guilty of publicly scathing Shaw on a number of occasions but even he has been fawning over the defender following his performance in Rome last night, saying: “Luke Shaw is playing better and better and better.”

A football icon.

The approval of Roberto Carlos was sure to have been welcomed by Luke Shaw when he checked his phone last night. The Brazilian was an icon of football around the turn of the millennium, known for his dead ball prowess and his marauding runs down the left wing.

Along with winning the 2002 World Cup with his country, Carlos was a three-time Champions League winner during his time at Real Madrid and he also finished second to his compatriot Ronaldo in the voting for the 1997 Fifa World Player of the Year Award.

An example of all that it means to be an attacking full-back, Carlos is sure to be keeping an eye on Luke Shaw’s progress when England take on Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley on Wednesday.

