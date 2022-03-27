Luke Shaw hints at Man United unhappiness after England win

Luke Shaw hints at Man United unhappiness.

Luke Shaw hinted that he is unhappy at Manchester United after scoring in England’s victory over Switzerland on Saturday.

The Red Devils full-back scored his country’s equaliser in a friendly that Gareth Southgate’s side would eventually win 2-1 and his all-round performance was in keeping with his recent form for his country after his strong displays at Euro 2020 culminated another goalscoring display in the defeat to Italy in the final.

In contrast, the 26-year-old hasn’t reached the same standard for Man United this season, although it must be said that he is far from the only player to underperform for the club.

After England’s win on Saturday, Shaw gave an interview which hinted at his unhappiness at Old Trafford as he suggested that he feels more wanted when away with England.

Luke Shaw: “It’s important to feel wanted.”

“I think when I come here it is about enjoyment and playing games with a smile on my face,” he said. “Here, when I come here, I always do that. We all love playing for our country and when we are here we all just focus on what is happening here. Obviously, my main focus is England at this time.

“It is always important to feel like you are wanted. I think especially here I always feel that. I am not saying I don’t at United but especially here, the way things are, I feel wanted and I enjoy my football. A big part of football is the enjoyment.”

Shaw’s comments make him the latest Man United player to point to problems within the club, with Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial among those to suggest that they are also unhappy under the current regime.

It also isn’t the first time that the Londoner has given an interview that could be regarded as loose-tongued after he gave a revealing insight following the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

“I didn’t feel when I was on the pitch that we were all there together. I think we felt like we were struggling. It was tough,” he said at the time.

Man United leaks.

Ralf Rangnick’s time as interim manager has been characterised by constant “leaks” that appear to have come from inside the dressing room, something that ex-player Gary Neville came out strongly against recently.

After an injury-plagued start to his time as a Man United player, Shaw appeared to have found his feet during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spell as manager.

However, he has found his place in the side challenged this season due to a combination of injuries, a loss of form and Rangnick favouring Alex Telles in the left-back position.

Shaw has missed United’s last three matches due to having Covid-19 and he will get a chance to get back in the side when the club host Leicester City on Saturday, April 2nd.

