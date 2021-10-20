Luke Shaw “led Man United players” in Super League revolt as one star name vowed to leave club

Luke Shaw led players in anti-European Super League rally.

Luke Shaw has been named as one of the leaders in the Manchester United squad’s pushback against the failed European Super League idea earlier this year.

For a few days in April, football was turned on its head as England’s so-called “big six” signed up for a European Super League.

The plan forced supporters into action, with widespread demonstrations taking place before it was eventually shelved, although not without serious reputational damage inflicted on the clubs involved.

As the plan fell apart, players began to publicly make their feelings known, with Luke Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne and James Milner among those who publicly condemned the idea, and it is now being reported that Shaw played a bigger role in bringing it down than many knew.

Luke Shaw takes on Ed Woodward in Zoom call.

The Athletic has reflected on a dramatic few days for English football, with an article stating that Shaw “led the inquisition of the Man United players” on a Zoom call with the club’s Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward.

It is stated that Shaw “believed he and his team-mates had been treated like children or, worse, like assets rather than human beings,” while teammate Bruno Fernandes felt “so strongly he would have pushed to leave United had it gone through.”

The players made their feelings clear to Woodward and as the Super League plan started unravel just 48 hours after it was first reported, Shaw posted a strongly-worded message on Twitter, stating that his dream was always to play in the Champions League and Premier League and that “part of this determination was to show that with hard work, anyone can achieve these dreams and play on the highest stages.”

European Super League plans reportedly back on.

Last week, Shaw’s growing leadership at Old Trafford was reported and as Man United stumble through a difficult run of results, fans will be pleased to know that the full-back has a good head on his shoulders.

He may need to display these characteristics again soon, as new reports of the Super League returned last night, with German publication Wirtschaftswoche stating that plans are in place to bring it back, with “five changes made to the initial proposals.”

Under the new plans, it is understood that the idea of permanent membership of clubs will be removed from the proposal, with two tiers set to be established, both including 20 teams.

Whatever happens, neither players nor supporters are likely to welcome the amended plan and it will take a lot of work to convince them otherwise.

