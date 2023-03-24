Former England international tears into “poor defender” Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw slammed as “poor defender”.

Luke Shaw has been slammed as a “poor defender,” on the back of his red card in England’s 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifying victory over Italy on Thursday night.

England left the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in a positive mood, after picking three crucial points, while captain Harry Kane became his country’s all-time leading scorer with 54 goals.

Former England international slams Luke Shaw.

However, Shaw wasn’t on the pitch to see out the game, after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession with just over 10 minutes to play.

The Manchester United full-back was first booked for time-wasting, before picking up a second yellow for a foul on Mateo Retegui.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former England midfielder Carlton Palmer displayed little surprise at what he had seen from Shaw, as he gave a fairly scathing assessment of the 27-year-old‘s capabilities.

“I don’t know how he gets away with it.”

“I don’t know how Luke Shaw gets away with it,” said Palmer. “I really don’t. I think he’s a poor, poor defender. I think he’s had a decent season at Manchester United but every time he is asked a question about defending, he fails.

“How he doesn’t get sent off more often, I don’t know. I hear all of the arguments about Trent Alexander-Arnold, and I see that he has some defensive frailties, but I think he’s a terrific player who offers a lot going forward.

“[Manchester United manager] Erik ten Hag doesn’t have alternatives at the moment. I think next season, when they when they’re having a tilt at the title, I think they’ll have brought in another left-back.”

😳 “I don’t know how Shaw gets away with it! He’s a poor defender!” 👎 “Every time Shaw’s asked a question [defensively], he fails!” 🟥 “How Luke Shaw doesn’t get sent off more often I do no know!” It is fair to say Carlton Palmer isn’t a fan of #MUFC’s Luke Shaw 👀 pic.twitter.com/Rh1mbm9U1G — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 24, 2023

First-choice.

After an injury-hit start to his Man United career, Shaw has established himself as first-choice left-back for both club and country in recent years.

United’s Carabao Cup win last month was the first trophy success that Shaw truly played a part in, and he will be hoping that Ten Hag doesn’t heed the advice of Palmer when the Dutchman is plotting an assault on the Premier League title next season.

