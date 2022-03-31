Luke Ayling opens up on dealing with a stutter that has previously held him back

Luke Ayling opens up on stutter.

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has been speaking about overcoming a stutter that previously held him back in his media duties.

In a revealing interview with MOTDx, the 30-year-old outlines how he avoided doing interviews when he first arrived at Elland Road but has now gotten to a point where he feels more comfortable speaking in front of a microphone.

His ‘safety blanket.’

“When I first came to Leeds, I wasn’t comfortable at all doing interviews,” Ayling says, in a short snippet of the interview that is set to air on BBC Three on Thursday night.

“And I’ve kind of got to a point now where I just don’t care. If I do an interview and I have a stutter, I see a lot of things online when people say that I say ‘then’ and ‘like’ a lot but that’s my safety blanket kind of thing.

“Because I know that I can get those words out. I see a lot of people who maybe don’t know that I’ve got a stutter say ‘all I hear is then and like’. I just got to a point where I just thought, do you know what, I’m doing an interview with somebody who wants to speak to me and who actually wants to hear what I’ve got to say so why am I scared to do it? Because I shied away for so long from doing it.

“But I will still go to a drive-thru and I’ll be sat in the driver’s seat and I’ll still make my missus order it because I don’t want to do it. So, I still have those insecurities.

“It’s horrible because I sit here and I’ve got loads of things that I want to say but I know I can’t get them out so I just ramble on. That’s probably why I’m quite loud in the dressing room and just don’t care because I just say what I feel.”

In-form Luke Ayling.

Ayling speaking out about his speech disorder is quite admirable and his words are bound to resonate with plenty of people watching.

The former Bristol City man has been a key player in Leeds’ recent mini-resurgence, with Jesse Marsch’s side claiming back-to-back wins just before the international break.

It was Ayling who secured the second of those two victories by scoring an injury-time winner away to Wolves as Leeds came from two goals down to win 3-2.

"I tried to do the Robbie Keane, but I couldn't land the cartwheel" 🤣 Leeds' match-winner Luke Ayling breaks downs their highly-dramatic second half comeback win 😅 pic.twitter.com/l4RotraRNV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 18, 2022

However, while his media presence has come on in leaps and bounds, there’s a lot less to be said for Ayling’s goal celebrations, as he demonstrated with a botched Robbie Keane-style effort that can be viewed here.

Next up for Leeds in their bid to escape relegation is a home encounter with Southampton on Saturday.

