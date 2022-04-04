Louis Van Gaal reveals cancer diagnosis in TV interview

Louis Van Gaal reveals cancer diagnosis.

Louis Van Gaal has revealed that he has an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, in an interview on Dutch TV on Sunday night.

The former Manchester United manager was appearing on the programme Humberto to promote an upcoming documentary about his life when he broke the news.

“I didn’t want to tell it to my players because it could have influenced their performances,” the current Netherlands boss said.

“In each period during my time as manager of the national team I had to leave in the night to go to the hospital without the players finding it out until now. While thinking I was healthy, but.. I am not.”

Louis Van Gaal: “I have been through a lot.”

In 1994, Van Gaal’s first wife Fernanda died of pancreatic cancer and he made reference to her as he continued.

“I’ve been through a lot with illnesses, including with my own wife. So that’s just part of life,” the 70-year-old added. “As a human being have probably become richer because of all those experiences. I thought that should also be in the film.”

Van Gaal managed United for two years, signing off with an FA Cup triumph over Crystal Palace at Wembley in May 2016.

‘Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer,’ the Old Trafford club posted on Sunday night. ‘Sending you strength and courage, Louis.’

Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer. Sending you strength and courage, Louis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/axcB7mV5To — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 3, 2022

A career at the top.

Van Gaal is in his third spell coaching the Dutch national team and is preparing to take them to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, where they are due to play the opening match against Senegal on November 21st.

He previously took the national side to a third place finish at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, before succeeding David Moyes as Man United manager.

Van Gaal came to prominence as a coach in the mid-90s when he guided Ajax to three Eredivisie titles and a famous Champions League win in 1995, with youngsters such as Patrick Kluivert, Edgar Davids and Clarence Seedorf all in the team.

He later coached Barcelona, AZ Alkmaar and Bayern Munich, winning league titles at all three.