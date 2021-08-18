Louis Van Gaal at brilliant best during Netherlands unveiling

He takes over his country for a third time.

Louis Van Gaal was in top form as the Netherlands unveiled him as their new manager on Tuesday.

The ex-Manchester United boss has taken his homeland’s top football job for the third time in his career, just two years after indicating that he had retired from football for good.

Louis Van Gaal aiming for Qatar.

The 70-year-old takes over from Frank De Boer, who left the role following the Netherlands’ Euro 2020 elimination at the hands of the Czech Republic in the round of 16.

Van Gaal will immediately be tasked with getting De Oranje to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a job that was made harder by a 4-2 defeat to Turkey in the opening game of their qualifying group in March.

However, they have since rectified that with back-t0-back wins over Latvia and Gibraltar and lie second in the group ahead of a September triple-header that will take them to Norway before they host Montenegro and Turkey.

Louis Van Gaal: “I’d also have approached me.”

With a talented squad at his disposal, World Cup qualification seems a simple job spec for the veteran manager and one which nobody is more suited to, according to the man himself.

“I think if I was the Dutch Football Association, I’d also have approached me.” Van Gaal said at yesterday’s unveiling, with a glint in his eye that will be familiar to English media personnel who know him from his time at United.

“It might sound a little melodramatic, but I think experience is now very important because we do not have any time,” he continued.

Louis Van Gaal’s previous stints as manager.

Experience is certainly something that Van Gaal brings to the table, having had two previous spells managing his country, with mixed results.

He first took over after Euro 2000 but failed to get the Netherlands to the 2002 World Cup, finishing below Portugal and Ireland in a tough qualifying group.

He was called upon again by the KNVB ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and took them all the way to the semi-final where they were beaten by Argentina on penalties.

A trophy-laden career then took him to Man United, with whom he won the FA Cup in 2016.

If he does make it to Qatar with the Netherlands, you can rest assured that the World Cup press conferences will be a bit more lively for his presence.

