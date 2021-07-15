Lothar Matthaus gives four reasons why “hostile” England fans deserved Euro 2020 Final defeat

Lothar Matthaus has little sympathy for England supporters.

Lothar Matthaus has said that England fans “deserved” the Euro 2020 penalty shootout defeat to Italy on Sunday.

England lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy on Sunday after a 1-1 draw at Wembley, and German legend Matthaus has argued that justice was served by listing four specific incidents involving England fans during the tournament.

Matthaus on “hostile” England fans.

In an article for Sport Bild, Matthaus points to a moment during England’s last 16 victory against Germany when a young girl, who was seen crying on screen, ended up being teased online.

“English fans were hostile to the little girl in the Germany jersey,” the 1980 European Championship winner writes.

He also addresses an incident during the semi-final at Wembley, writing: “Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was blinded with a laser during a penalty that Raheem Sterling dived to get in the semi-finals.

“They were whistling the opposing national anthems,” Matthaus adds, referring to multiple occasions during the tournament when fans at Wembley were heard to boo the anthems of England’s opponents.

Lothar Matthaus: England supporters displayed “unsportsmanlike behaviour.”

Finally, Matthaus addresses the online racist abuse suffered by Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after they missed penalties in the shootout defeat to Italy – although it’s thought that much of this has come from outside England.

“Add to that the racist hostility towards their own players after the final, Matthaus continues. “Dear Englishmen, that was unsportsmanlike behaviour that we did not know from you and never want to see again.”

Police investigating racist comments made towards the England trio arrested a 50-year-old man from Worcestershire yesterday but he has since been released.

Last week, the Football Association was fined €30,000 by Uefa for the Kasper Schmeichel laser incident as well as the booing of the Danish national anthem before the semi-final.

Germany’s most capped player.

Lothar Matthaus is Germany’s most capped international, having appeared 150 times for his country between 1980 and 2000.

The midfielder/sweeper made his international debut during Germany’s successful Euro 1980 campaign in Italy, before going on to captain his nation to victory at the 1990 World Cup, also on Italian soil.

He is now a prominent TV pundit in Germany, working for Sky Deutschland.

