Loris Karius in line to face Man United in Carabao Cup Final after Nick Pope red card

Loris Karius could be in line for Carabao Cup Final appearance.

Loris Karius could be in line for a sensational Carabao Cup Final appearance, after Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope was sent off against Liverpool on Saturday.

Pope received a straight red card in the first half of the Premier League meeting for handling the ball outside the area, and now faces a three-match suspension.

Loris Karius or Mark Gillespie.

Newcastle’s next game is the Carabao Cup Final against Manchester United next Sunday, and with Martin Dubravka cup-tied after playing for the Red Devils earlier in the competition, Eddie Howe may need to turn to former Liverpool goalkeeper Karius.

The German stopper and Mark Gillespie are the only other senior goalkeepers currently on the books at Newcastle, as Karl Darlow is on loan at Hull City.

Neither Gillespie nor Karius have made an appearance for the Magpies this season, and Howe now has a decision on his hands as to who to start in Newcastle’s first cup final since 1999.

Champions League Final.

Karius joined the St. James’ Park club as a free agent until January, before signing an extension to keep him in the north-east until the end of the season.

While he put in some strong performances during his time at Liverpool, he is best-remembered for making two mistakes in the 2018 Champions League Final, as Real Madrid beat the Merseyside club 3-1.

Since that night in Kiev, Karius spent time on loan and Besiktas and Union Berlin, but hasn’t done much to make supporters forget about those high-profile errors.

If he is given the nod at Wembley, it would be the perfect opportunity for him to put a positive spin on his career, and Liverpool fans would surely be cheering him on against their arch-rivals.

