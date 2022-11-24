Longford Town appoint Stephen Henderson as new manager

Stephen Henderson appointed Longford Town manager.

Longford Town have confirmed the appointment of Stephen Henderson as manager ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity League First Division season.

The former Cobh Ramblers manager takes over from Gary Cronin, who led De Town to the play-offs in 2022, where they lost to Galway United in the semi-final.

Henderson family.

The new manager comes from the famous Henderson family of goalkeepers, with himself, his father Paddy, his brothers Dave and Wayne and his son Stephen all having enjoyed good careers between the sticks.

Stephen Senior went on to enjoy two successful spells as manager of Cobh, with a stint at Waterford in between.

Longford statement.

“Longford Town FC is delighted to announce the appointment of Stephen Henderson as first-team Manager for the 2023 SSE Airtricity League First Division season,” said a club statement issued on Thursday.

“Stephen brings a wealth of managerial experience from the league, having managed Cobh Ramblers and Waterford.

“He guided Cobh to third place in the First Division table in 2005, their highest league placing since 1999, and fourth place the following season before delivering the club their first-ever piece of silverware when he guided Cobh Ramblers to the First Division title in 2007.

“Henderson took up the manager’s post at Waterford United in December 2008. He led the club to the final of the League Cup and the semi-finals of the FAI Cup in 2009, and to the promotion play-offs the following season.

“Stephen returned to Cobh Ramblers in 2015 where he brought them to their first ever league cup final in 2018 where they narrowly lost out to Derry City while beating Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk side in the semi-final.”

“Delighted and grateful.”

Henderson expressed delight at his new role, while also thanking Cronin for leaving him with plenty to work with ahead of the new season.

“I am delighted and grateful to Jim (Hanley, Chairman) and the board of Longford Town FC for this tremendous opportunity to manage a fantastically-run football club with a number of exceptional people on and off the pitch,” he said.

“Gary Cronin laid the foundations of a very attacking, exciting and committed group of players which I am extremely excited to work with.

“The process of re-signing our best players and adding to the group begins immediately and I promise everyone at Longford Town that I will give my heart and soul to the club as we embark on what I hope will be an exciting and successful journey together.”

Next year’s First Division will consist of 10 teams, one more than 2022, after newly-formed Kerry FC were granted a licence to compete.

