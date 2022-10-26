LOI First Division play-offs: Dates, kick-off times and how to watch

First Division play-offs: How to watch.

The League of Ireland First Division play-offs get underway on Wednesday night, with four teams still dreaming of promotion to the top flight.

Cork City have already confirmed their return to the Premier Division after two years in the second tier, with Colin Healy’s men having lifted the First Division title last week.

Waterford, Galway United, Longford Town and Treaty United are now all looking to join them, after finishing in the next four places in the table.

Here’s all the information you need for the 2022 League of Ireland First Division play-offs.

When are the First Division play-offs and who is playing who?

The First Division play-offs get underway on Wednesday evening, October 26th, with two first leg clashes.

Treaty United will host Waterford at 7.45pm before the two sides meet in their semi-final second leg on Saturday October 29th at 7.45pm.

Longford Town and Galway United also kick off at 7.45pm on Wednesday, before their return leg at Eamonn Deacy Park at 4pm on Sunday October 30th.

The winners of each semi-final will then face each other on Friday November 4th in the First Division play-off final at a neutral venue. Kick-off for that game will be at 7.45pm.

Does the winner of the final get promoted?

Not necessarily. The winner of the First Division play-off final will will then move into the promotion/relegation final against the club who finishes second-from-bottom in the Premier Division.

With two rounds of games left to play in the top flight, UCD and Finn Harps are embroiled in a relegation scrap, with the Students sitting three points ahead of the Donegal outfit.

The two sides meet at Finn Park this coming Friday, with Harps knowing that a win will see them overtake UCD due to their superior goal difference.

UCD then have to host champions Shamrock Rovers on the final night, as Harps travel to Drogheda United.

Whoever finishes bottom will be relegated automatically, while the other team will face the winners of the First Division play-off final on November 11th for the right to play in the Premier Division in 2023.

That match will also be at a neutral venue with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

How can I watch the First Division play-offs live?

All of the games will be available to stream on LOITV.IE at a cost of €5 per game.

