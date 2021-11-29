LOI Arena podcast: “My daughters couldn’t get over the atmosphere at the FAI Cup Final”

LOI Arena review FAI Cup Final.

In the final LOI Arena podcast of the season, Con Murphy and Conan Byrne discuss an incredible evening at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday as St. Patrick’s Athletic defeated Bohemians in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to win the FAI Cup Final.

The two Dublin sides played out a tense affair in front of 37,126 people, a record Aviva Stadium crowd for an FAI Cup Final, and both Con and Conan agreed that the the occasion is one that will stick with those who were present – in particular the younger attendees, which can only be good for the league as a whole.

“They will want to come back for more.”

“The size of that crowd, the colour, the flares, the noise throughout the game, it was fantastic,” Con cooed and it’s a view that’s sure to be shared by anyone who was in attendance in Dublin 4.

“This goes back to what I said over the last few weeks. Those kids who went along might not get the finer points of the game or might not notice that Ross Tierney is making brilliant runs off the ball or whatever it might be.

“But they soak up that occasion, they soak up the atmosphere and they want to come back for more. For me, that’s brilliant and both sets of supporters contributed to that today.”

Conan Byrne: “My daughters couldn’t get over FAI Cup Final atmosphere.”

“Absolutely,” Conan agreed. “The fact that it went to penalties as well. Who doesn’t love penalties? Especially when for some people, it was their first FAI Cup Final and you’re getting to experience a penalty shoot-out.

“My daughters were with me, they couldn’t get over the atmosphere of the day and obviously they’re going home happy,” Conan added after watching his beloved St. Pat’s win the cup for the first time since he played in the 2014 victory over Derry City in front of a relatively small crowd 17,038 people.

The increase in numbers at Irish football’s showpiece event could be put down to a number of factors and the fact that this year’s edition featured two clubs from the capital could be one of them.

However, both Murphy and Byrne noted that large presence of neutral supporters, some of whom may have been disappointed not to have seen a goal in normal time.

St Pat’s come out on top.

They were treated to two in a matter of minutes though in extra time after Saints midfielder Chris Forrester’s excellent run and finish just before the break was cancelled out by a Rory Feely equaliser just after it.

“The fact it was 0-0 after 90 minutes, it was still a very edge-of-your-seat type of game,” Conan said.

“There were some excellent individual displays on show and then Chris Forrester took over with his magnificent goal and Bohs didn’t lie down and perhaps they really should have won the game.”

Conan for one is glad that they didn’t and you can listen to the rest of he and Con’s view on the FAI Cup Final, as well as UCD’s playoff victory over Waterford and their teams and managers of the year, in the rest of the podcast here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: loi, LOI Arena