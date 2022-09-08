Loris Karius on verge of Premier League return

Loris Karius set for Premier League return.

Loris Karius is set for a return to the Premier League, to help out with a goalkeeping crisis at Newcastle United.

It has been reported that Karl Darlow, the understudy to Nick Pope, suffered an injury in training on Wednesday, leaving the Magpies looking light in the goalkeeping department.

Newcastle United goalkeeping crisis.

Martin Dubravka recently joined Manchester United on loan and with Mark Gillespie as the only suitable back-up to Pope, free agent Karius is reportedly being brought in to help boost numbers.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper will sign a short-term deal at St. James’ Park, although with Pope in such imperious form, it’s unlikely that the German will see any Premier League football, barring injury the England man.

Loris Karius’ Liverpool career.

Karius joined Liverpool from Mainz 05 in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £4.75 million and initially competed with Simon Mignolet for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up.

By the end of the 2017/18, it seemed like Karius had beaten off competition from the Belgian, as the then-24-year-old lined up against Real Madrid for the Champions League Final in Kiev.

However, it was his performance in this match for which he will be forever remembered by Liverpool fans and not for the right reasons.

With the game scoreless on 51 minutes, Karius failed to notice Karim Benzema in his vicinity as he attempted to roll a ball out to Dejan Lovren.

Benzema duly stuck a toe on the loose ball to give Madrid the lead, only for Sadio Mane to somewhat spare the blushes of his goalkeeper by equalising four minutes later.

After Gareth Bale’s sensational overhead kick put the Spanish side back in front, the Welshman added a third for his team when his long-range bounced off Karius’ palms and into the net.

🏆1⃣3⃣ Real Madrid secured their 13th European Cup in Kyiv #OTD in 2018! Sum up this #UCLfinal using 3 emojis 👇 pic.twitter.com/eklo5tXvZv — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 26, 2019

Later career.

Medics later concluded that Karius had suffered a concussion during the game, with Klopp saying: “He was influenced by that knock, that is 100%.”

Although Karius remained on Liverpool’s books until this summer, he never lined out for Klopp’s side again after his Kiev nightmare.

Over the last few seasons, he has spent time on loan at Besiktas and Union Berlin

