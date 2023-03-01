The reason why Liverpool v Wolves & Arsenal v Everton won’t be on TV in Ireland tonight

The reason why Liverpool v Wolves and Arsenal v Everton won’t be on TV tonight.

Liverpool face Wolves and Arsenal play Everton on Wednesday evening, but fans won’t be able to watch the matches on TV in Ireland.

There are huge Premier League points at stake in both fixtures, with Arsenal playing the game in hand that they have on Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool are hoping to resume their hunt for a top four place, while Everton and Wolves are bidding to gain points on their relegation rivals.

Here’s why you won’t be able to watch Arsenal v Everton or Liverpool v Wolves on TV in Ireland.

When do the matches take place?

Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium at 7.45pm, before Liverpool and Wolves kick off at Anfield at 8pm.

Why won’t Arsenal v Everton or Liverpool v Wolves be on TV in Ireland?

Both matches were due to be played in September but were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Neither match was initially chosen for live coverage by any of the Premier League’s broadcasters, and now that they have been rearranged, these decisions stand.

This will be disappointing for fans of all four clubs, as well as neutrals who wish to watch what could be a pivotal pair of Premier League matches.

Will the games be on the radio?

Arsenal v Everton and Liverpool v Wolves will be broadcast live on talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 respectively, for those who have access.

Is there any other football on TV tonight?

In Ireland, viewers will be able to watch Sheffield United v Totenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round, live on BBC 1. Details on that here.

Manchester United’s fifth round tie against West Ham United will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1. Full details here.

Meanwhile, the FA Cup fifth round meeting between Southampton and Grimsby Town will be shown on ITV 4.

