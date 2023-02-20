Liverpool handed boost with Real Madrid’s Champions League team news

Liverpool Real Madrid team news.

Liverpool have been handed a Champions League boost after Real Madrid’s team news for the clubs Anfield meeting was shared on Monday morning.

The European champions travel to Merseyside for a round-of-16 first-leg clash on Tuesday night, but their 23-man traveling squad shows two big names missing.

Kroos and Tchouameni absent for Liverpool v Real Madrid.

Midfielders Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni will not be making the trip, after coming down with gastroenteritis and flu respectively.

The absence of five-time Champions League winner Kroos will be particularly welcome news for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, with Madrid set to miss the German’s vast experience and understanding with fellow veteran Luka Modric.

23-year-old Tchouameni, meanwhile, has enjoyed a strong debut campaign at the Bernabeu, while also starring at the World Cup for France, as Les Bleus went all the way to the final in Qatar.

Despite the absences, Madrid still boast a star-studded squad, with Modric joined on the plane by the likes of Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo.

Liverpool team news.

As for Liverpool, they received a timely boost on Saturday, as Virgil van Dijk played the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle United.

The Dutch centre-back had been absent since the beginning of January with a hamstring injury, and slotted right back in as Liverpool kept a clean sheet against the Magpies.

The Reds endured a miserable start to 2023, winning just once in seven matches in all competitions, before back-to-back victories over Everton and Newcastle ensuring that they are coming into form just in time for a repeat of last season’s Champions League Final.

Previous meetings.

Vinicius got the goal in that 1-0 victory for Madrid in Paris, as the Spanish club took home the trophy for the 14th time in their history.

Madrid also beat Liverpool in the 2018 final, before knocking them out in quarter-final stage during the 2020/21 season.

Liverpool v Real Madrid will kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday, and will be broadcast live on RTE 2, BT Sport 1, and on Livescore.com and the Livescore app for those who are registered.

The second-leg in Spain is scheduled to take place on March 15th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Champions League, Liverpool, Real Madrid