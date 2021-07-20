Liverpool announce Anfield tribute match for Ireland international Michael Robinson

Liverpool v Osasuna will take place on August 9th.

Liverpool have announced an Anfield tribute match for Republic of Ireland international Michael Robinson, who passed away in April of last year.

The match against La Liga side Osasuna will pit two of Robinson’s former clubs against each other and will take place on Monday, August 9th.

Michael Robinson enjoyed spells at both clubs.

Robinson enjoyed an 18-month spell with Liverpool, coming on as a substitute in the club’s European Cup Final win over AS Roma in 1984. He also picked up a league winner’s medal during his time at Anfield.

He moved on to Queens Park Rangers before arriving at Spanish club CA Osasuna in 1987, where he would spend two-and-a-half years as a player, scoring 12 goals in 58 La Liga appearances.

Alongside all of this, the Leicester-born forward picked up 24 caps for Ireland between 1980 and 1986, scoring four goals.

After retiring in Spain, Robinson became a leading figure in sports media in the country, starting with his coverage of the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player Michael Robinson, aged 61. The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Michael’s family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Michael. pic.twitter.com/o8Zu3hjICc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2020

Liverpool and Osasuna to pay tribute to Michael Robinson.

He went on to host cult tv show El Dia Despues, a show that “celebrates the culture, passion and madness of Spanish football” for 14 years.

Both Liverpool and Osasuna will pay tribute to Robinson in front of a 75 per cent capacity crowd at Anfield, just one day after The Reds are due to face Athletic Bilbao at the same venue.

The matches will form part Liverpool’s pre-season preparations, with Jurgen Klopp’s side set to kick off their Premier League campaign on August 14 away to Norwich City.

After Robinson’s death at the age of 61 last year, tributes were paid from Ireland, the UK and beyond.

Nos levantamos con la triste noticia del fallecimiento de uno de los nuestros. Fuiste quien nos alegró siempre el deporte. Te estamos agradecidos.

D.E.P. @michaelrobinson

Un abrazo y todo el ánimo posible a su familia. pic.twitter.com/SRi5GvlLvj — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 28, 2020

Tributes paid to Michael Robinson.

Former Spain player Cesc Fabregas posted to say: “Today leaves us a great person with a heart of gold. You leave without a doubt a great emptiness in the professional but more in the personal. We will miss you a lot. Rest in peace, friend.”

Tennis great Rafa Nadal added: “We woke up with the sad news of the death of one of our own. You were the one who always made us happy about sport. We are grateful to you. A hug and all possible encouragement to your family.”

