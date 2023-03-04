Liverpool and Man United managers jointly condemn “tragedy chanting”

Liverpool and Manchester United managers condemn tragedy chanting.

The managers of Liverpool and Man United have jointly condemned the “tragedy chanting” that has marred past meetings between the two rivals.

Ahead of their Premier League meeting at Anfield on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag have both called on supporters to desist from singing songs that reference historic tragedies involving their clubs.

In the past, Man United fans have been heard singing about the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies which occurred in the 1980s, and claimed the lives of 136 people in total.

Liverpool fans have sung about the 1958 Munich Air Disaster, which caused the deaths of 23 people, including eight Man United players.

Joint Liverpool and Man United statement.

“One of the main reasons why the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is so special is that it is so intense and no-one should ever want to change this,” said Klopp in the joint statement.

“But at the same time, when the rivalry becomes too intense it can go to places that are not good for anyone and we do not need this.

“We do want the noise; we do want the occasion to be partisan and we do want the atmosphere to be electric.

“What we do not want is anything that goes beyond this and this applies especially to the kind of chants that have no place in football. If we can keep the passion and lose the poison, it will be so much better for everyone.”

Man United manager on tragedy chanting.

Ten Hag added the following, in the statement that has appeared on both club websites:

“The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool is one of the greatest in world football. We all love the passion of the fans when our teams meet, but there are lines that should not be crossed.

“It is unacceptable to use the loss of life — in relation to any tragedy — to score points, and it is time for it to stop. Those responsible tarnish not only the reputation of our clubs but also, importantly, the reputation of themselves, the fans, and our great cities.

“On behalf of myself, our players, and our staff, we ask our fans to focus on supporting the team on Sunday, and representing our club in the right way.”

