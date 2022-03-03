Liverpool v Man United Premier League meeting postponed

Liverpool v Man United postponed.

The Liverpool v Manchester United Premier League meeting scheduled for Anfield on Sunday March 20th has been postponed.

The match between the arch-rivals is set to be rearranged after Liverpool progressed to the sixth round of the FA Cup, courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Norwich City on Wednesday night.

Why is Liverpool v Man United postponed?

The sixth round has been set for the weekend of March 19th-20th, meaning that clubs who are still competing in the FA Cup will have to make alternative arrangements for their Premier League fixtures.

When will Liverpool v Man United be played?

The game is likely to become a midweek fixture but with both clubs still in the Champions League, there are only a limited number of dates that would be possible.

Tuesday 19th or Wednesday 20th April could be potential options, given that the Champions League quarter-finals wrap up the week beforehand and the semi-finals get underway a week later.

Competing on four fronts.

While misfiring Man United still retain some hope of lifting the Champions League trophy in May, Liverpool are likely to be the busier of the two sides over the coming months.

The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup, after beating Chelsea on penalties last Sunday, and are now just six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with a game in hand and a fixture to come against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will also fancy their chances of a return to Wembley for the FA Cup Final, and with a 2-0 lead over Inter Milan from their Champions League last 16 tie, the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple is on.

United, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in their first leg, meaning that their hopes of Champions League progression remain on a knife-edge.

Ralf Rangnick’s side are unlikely to have any issues with putting a meeting with Liverpool on the long finger for a while, after the 5-0 humiliation at the hands of their rivals back in October.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the #EmiratesFACup will take place on Thursday evening 🏆 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 2, 2022

Who is left in the FA Cup?

Liverpool are one of six Premier League sides left in the FA Cup, along with Man City, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Chelsea and Everton, who host Boreham Wood in their fifth-round tie on Thursday night.

The draw for the sixth round will take place ahead of that game and can be viewed on the Emirates FA Cup social channels and YouTube page.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool, Manchester United, Premier League