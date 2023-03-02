Liverpool v Man United: Kick-off time and TV info for viewers in Ireland

Liverpool v Manchester United: Kick-off and TV info.

Liverpool and Man United go head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend, and fans in Ireland can find out everything from kick-off time to TV info below.

It’s rare these day that United are going into a meeting between the two arch-rivals in more buoyant mood than Liverpool, but that is certainly the case this time around.

The Red Devils are going into the game having suffered just one defeat in their last 21 matches, while picking up the first trophy of the Erik ten Hag era along the way.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have some ground to make up in the race for a Champions League place, and suffered a 5-2 humiliation at the hands of Real Madrid at Anfield just last week.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Liverpool v Man United this weekend.

What does Liverpool v Man United take place and what time is kick-off?

Liverpool host Man United at Anfield on Sunday March 5th, with kick-off pencilled in for 4.30pm.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, as the second part of a Super Sunday double-header.

The match will follow the 2pm kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Everton at the City Ground.

What is at stake?

Precious Premier League points. With the Carabao Cup already in the bag, Man United booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-final with victory over West Ham midweek.

Their busy schedule also includes a two-legged Europa League last-16 tie against Real Betis later this month, but on Sunday attention will be fully-fixed on closing the gap on league leaders Arsenal.

United sit 11 points behind the Gunners and six behind Manchester City, although they have a game in had on both title rivals.

Liverpool form.

Liverpool beat Wolves in the league midweek, to somewhat make up for a drab scoreless draw away at Crystal Palace last Saturday night.

They are already out of both domestic cup competitions, and are unlikely to turn around that 5-2 deficit to Real Madrid in the Champions League, so their main priority for the remainder of the season is secure that all-important top-four finish.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently sit sixth in the league, six point behind Spurs, although they have a game in hand on the North London club.

Fans will be encouraged by the fact that their defence, which has been leaky at times this season, has kept a clean sheet in each of their last four Premier League games.

Man United are long overdue a win at Anfield, having not won there since a Wayne Rooney goal secured a 1-0 victory in January 2016.

