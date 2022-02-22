The reason why Liverpool v Leeds won’t be on TV in Ireland

Liverpool v Leeds.

Liverpool and Leeds United face on Wednesday night but supporters who are looking to watch the game on TV will be disappointed to learn it won’t be broadcast live in the UK or Ireland.

The news will come as a blow to the sizeable followings of both clubs in Ireland but it isn’t the first game to suffer a similar fate in recently, as Manchester United v Brighton last Tuesday was also not broadcast.

Why isn’t Liverpool v Leeds on TV?

Liverpool v Leeds was originally due to take place on St. Stephen’s Day but the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Leeds squad meant that the game was postponed.

The game will now take place on the evening of Wednesday February 23rd, a night when the Premier League’s regular broadcasting partners are already tied up.

BT Sport.

BT Sport will be screening the Atletico Madrid v Man United and Benfica v Ajax Champions League ties, while Sky Sports will be showing Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship.

The clash between Jurgen Klopp‘s men and Marcelo Bielsa’s side won’t be the only one affected, with Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur and Watford v Crystal Palace also set to go ahead without being broadcast live in Ireland.

Will Liverpool v Leeds be on the radio?

For those who have access, the match will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

As always, highlights will be available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

