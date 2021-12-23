The Liverpool v Leeds St. Stephen’s Day fixture has been postponed

Liverpool v Leeds called off.

Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United on St. Stephen’s Day has been postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Yorkshire side’s squad.

“The Boxing Day encounter will be rescheduled after the Premier League ruled it was unable to go ahead following the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Leeds squad,” said Liverpool in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

The statement.

“Information for supporters who were due to attend the game, as well as its revised date, will be made available via Liverpoolfc.com in due course.

“Liverpool FC would like to thank fans of both clubs for their understanding as we continue to navigate through this challenging period.”

The match is the 13th Premier League game to be postponed due to Covid-19 in recent weeks. Earlier this week, Premier League clubs agreed to continue with the busy festive schedule, with a statement saying:

“It was confirmed at a Premier League club meeting today that while recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the league’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

“The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the league will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.”

Liverpool captain speaks out.

Premier League managers are due to meet on Thursday to discuss Covid-19 issues, following on from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s assertion that “nobody really takes player welfare seriously.”

“I think decisions get made – of course we want to play as footballers, we want to get out there and play – but I am worried about player welfare and I don’t think anybody does take that seriously enough, especially in this period, when Covid is here,” the England man added.

Liverpool v Leeds was due to be broadcast live on BT Sport and was one of nine Premier League matches scheduled to take place on December 26th.

