Liverpool finalising deal for Brazilian international midfielder

Liverpool close in on Arthur Melo.

Liverpool are set to finalise a deal for Juventus and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, as the clock ticks down towards the transfer deadline.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a full agreement is in place on the player’s salary and a medical is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Liverpool get their midfielder.

The news comes just hours after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp once again dismissed the idea that the Reds will be able to complete a deal for a midfielder before the deadline on Thursday night.

“I don’t think so,” Klopp said when asked about the situation, after his side’s last-gasp victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

“But as long as there’s time, we should not close the door completely. Obviously Hendo (Jordan Henderson) is injured, which is absolutely not helpful, but I don’t think so.”

Medical scheduled in the afternoon for Arthur Melo as Liverpool and Juventus are closing on final details of loan deal for Brazilian midfielder. NO buy option as things stand 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #LFC Arthur has accepted right after the first call received by LFC yesterday night. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/ZfyzCL7Chj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Injury list.

Along with Hendrrson, who came off during the win over the Magpies, Klopp is also currently missing Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Klopp has raised his concerns about the lengthy injury list in recent days, so he should be satisfied with the news that Melo is on his way.

The 26-year-old is set to join the Anfield club on a loan deal, with no option to buy as things stand, according to transfer expert Romano.

The reporter adds that Melo only received a call from Liverpool on Wednesday night, as the club race to finalise their squad ahead of the deadline.

🗣 "I don't think so." 💰 ❌ Jurgen Klopp admits he is not confident that Liverpool will sign a midfielder on #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/OFSTcaPtcb — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 1, 2022

Arthur Melo.

Melo has made 63 appearances for Juventus since joining from Barcelona in the summer of 2020. He can play as a box-to-box midfielder or in a deep-lying role, and has played 22 times for the senior Brazil side, scoring one goal.

Liverpool have won their two most recent Premier League games, after picking up just two points from their opening three matches.

Their next game sees them make the trip across Stanley Park to face Everton in the Merseyside derby this Saturday afternoon.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm and the match will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

