Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Allan Saint-Maximin

Allan Saint-Maximin on Liverpool radar.

Liverpool are one of three Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin, according to a report today.

Calcio Mercato, a subsidiary of renowned Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, states that the French winger is attracting interest from the Anfield outfit as well as their Merseyside rivals Everton and European champions Chelsea.

Allan Saint-Maximin to make Anfield move?

Saint-Maximin is one of the bright sparks of a miserable few years at Newcastle, having joined the club from French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice in August 2019.

When fit, he has been Steve Bruce’s most reliable creative outlet, contributing eight goals and 11 assists in the Premier League during his spell with the Magpies.

With Liverpool’s fabled forward line of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino likely to be phased out over the next couple of years, Saint-Maximin seems like just the kind of exciting player that would get supporters off their seats at Anfield.

Saint-Maximin feels loved in Newcastle.

At the end of last season, the 24-year-old hinted that he wants to be at a club where he will fight for trophies, something which looks unlikely at St. James’ Park in the near future.

He stated though that the reason he stayed in the north-east this summer if due to his connection with the Newcastle supporters, saying: “I’ve got a really good connection. That’s why I decided to stay at Newcastle.

“For the love and the support they give me, it’s so important for me and they deserve more.”

Can you explain me @EASPORTSFIFA why did you give me 91 pace and 99 pace to Steve Bruce ? https://t.co/ni6xbPtbwq — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) September 26, 2021 Everton and Chelsea also in the hunt. Everton have previously been linked with a move for Saint-Maximin but Newcastle are said to be holding out for a large fee. The France under-21 international could well see his desire for trophies satisfied at either Chelsea or Liverpool so it will be interesting to see where he ends up if he does leave Newcastle. His current deal runs up until the summer of 2026 so it seems likely that potential suitors would have to fork out a fee for his services.

