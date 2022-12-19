Man United fans enjoy classy moment between Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

A classy post-World Cup Final moment between Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane has captured the attention of Manchester United fans online.

The two central defenders have formed a strong partnership at Old Trafford this season, contributing to five clean sheets in their 10 games played together for Erik ten Hag’s side.

World Cup Final.

As they prepared for Sunday’s World Cup Final in Qatar, they would have known that one of them will return to Manchester as a world champion, while the other will be faced with the devastation of finishing on the losing side.

As it turned out, it was Martinez’s Argentina who ended up as the victors, after a thrilling final ended 3-3, before Lionel Scaloni’s men beat Varane’s France side on penalties.

On the Lusail Stadium pitch afterwards, Martinez and Varane could be seen in a full embrace, while having a word in each other’s ears, much to the delight of Red Devils fans.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane embrace.

The display of mutual respect is sure to please Ten Hag as well, as he looks to shore up United’s defence even further ahead of a busy Christmas and New Year period.

The defenders have emerged as the Dutch manager’s first-choice pairing this season, largely consigning Victor Lindelof and club captain Harry Maguire to the bench, but the World Cup finalists are unlikely to be involved in this Wednesday’s Carabao Cup meeting with Burnley.

However, Ten Hag will be keen to have both Martinez and Varane back in his starting line-up in time for the Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on St. Stephen’s Day.

World Cup medal.

While Martinez remained on the bench throughout Sunday’s final, he certainly contributed to Argentina winning their third World Cup and their first since 1986.

The 24-year-old made two starts over the course of the tournament, in a 2-0 group stage win over Mexico, as well as in the epic quarter-final against the Netherlands, which Argentina also won on penalties.

The former Ajax man also made three appearances from the bench on his way to picking up a World Cup medal.

Varane disappointment.

Varane’s disappointment came four-and-a-half years after he was part of France’s 2018 World Cup winning-team, meaning United now have two World Cup winners amongst their defensive ranks.

The 29-year-old started six of France’s seven games during the tournament, captaining the side in their 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in their final group game.

