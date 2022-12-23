Lisandro Martinez’s post-World Cup message to Man United teammate that fans will love

Lisandro Martinez hungry for Manchester United success.

Scott McTominay has revealed that Man United teammate Lisandro Martinez sent him a message, which indicates that the Argentine is hungry for more trophies after his World Cup win.

Despite not featuring in last Sunday’s final against France, Martinez played a key role in Argentina’s success, playing in five out of seven games on their way to the trophy.

He has since spent most of the week lapping up the celebrations back in Buenos Aires, but according to McTominay, the man known as “Licha” is now hungry for club success with Manchester United.

Speaking at a fans’ conference about United’s hunt for trophies under new manager Erik ten Hag, the Scotland midfielder cited Martinez as a prime example of the group’s mentality.

Scott McTominay reveals Lisandro Martinez mentality.

“Success will always be winning trophies and that’s the most important thing at this football club,” said McTominay.

“With the manager that we’ve got now, we’ve got a really good opportunity to start that journey, especially this year.

“We’ve got a really good chance to implement ourselves and really start pushing. I feel like this is the year where we can go for it and that’s firmly reiterated by all the coaches in the squad. They firmly believe that.

“I messaged Lisandro the other day and said congratulations and he said: ‘We go for the next one’. He’s just won a World Cup, so that shows the mentality that is in the group.”

Lisandro Martinez at Man United.

Martinez has been a revelation at centre-back since arriving at United during the summer, with fans particularly drawn to his passionate celebrations after a big result, a strong tackle or a goal from one of his teammates.

United haven’t won a trophy since 2017 but with natural winners like Martinez in the dressing room, you wouldn’t bet against them picking up a trophy or two over the next couple of years.

Ten Hag’s side have been drawn at home to League One side Charlton Athletic in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, and with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham already out of the competition, it might just provide their best chance to win something this season.

All they need is Southampton to somehow dispose of arch-rivals Manchester City in the last-eight.

