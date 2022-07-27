Lisandro Martinez’s first words as a Man United player

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but I feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”

🔥 Feel the fire. 🔴 @LisandrMartinez is ready to bring the heat to United.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2022

Career so far.

Martinez joined Ajax from Argentinian side Defensa y Justicia in May 2019, and went on to be coached by new Man United boss Erik ten Hag for three seasons in Amsterdam.

Together, they won back-to-back Eredivisie titles in 20/21 and 21/22, as well as the 20/21 KNVB Cup.

The centre-back made one appearance during Argentina’s succcessful Copa America campaign last summer, and has won seven caps for his country overall.

Ten Hag has got his dance partner back 🕺 (via @AFCAjax) pic.twitter.com/O4YzXuigrQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 27, 2022

Given that Martinez is known and trusted by Ten Hag, it’s possible that he will slot into United’s starting line-up, alongside either club captain Harry Maguire or Raphael Varane, or perhaps both.

Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly will also look to stake a claim, with Phil Jones appearing to be way down the centre-back pecking order.