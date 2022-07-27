Lisandro Martinez’s first words as a Man United player

Lisandro Martinez unveiled by Manchester United.
Lisandro Martinez has officially been unveiled as a Man United player, 10 days after the Red Devils and Ajax announced that an agreement had been reached.
On Tuesday, United confirmed that the Argentinian defender has signed a contract until June 2027, with an option for a further year, after a lengthy visa process was concluded.
Martinez is the third player to join United this summer, following in the footsteps of full-back Tyrell Malacia and Premier League veteran Christian Eriksen.
Lisandro Martinez: “It’s an honour to join Man United.”
“It’s an honour to join this great football club,” said the 24-year-old. “I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further.
“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.
“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but I feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”
Career so far.
Martinez joined Ajax from Argentinian side Defensa y Justicia in May 2019, and went on to be coached by new Man United boss Erik ten Hag for three seasons in Amsterdam.
Together, they won back-to-back Eredivisie titles in 20/21 and 21/22, as well as the 20/21 KNVB Cup.
The centre-back made one appearance during Argentina’s succcessful Copa America campaign last summer, and has won seven caps for his country overall.
Given that Martinez is known and trusted by Ten Hag, it’s possible that he will slot into United’s starting line-up, alongside either club captain Harry Maguire or Raphael Varane, or perhaps both.
Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly will also look to stake a claim, with Phil Jones appearing to be way down the centre-back pecking order.
