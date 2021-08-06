Lionel Messi has made contact with Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks with PSG after it was confirmed last night that he won’t be staying at FC Barcelona.

The Athletic reports that Messi has reached out to current PSG manager and fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, as he looks to resolve his future as quickly as possible.

Barcelona issue statement on Messi.

Barcelona stunned the football world by issuing a statement which said: “Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration.

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”

While any club in the world would love to have Messi in their team, very few actually have the financial capabilities to sign him.

Man City, who have made approaches for Messi in the past, “won’t want to be spurned three times”, state The Athletic in an article that adds: “Harry Kane is the player they want.”

The arrival of Messi at the Etihad was arguably made more unlikely when City confirmed the British record £100 million signing of Jack Grealish just an hour after Barcelona’s statement.

Lionel Messi makes direct contact with PSG.

This leaves PSG and, according to same publication, “between 10pm and midnight French time, Messi himself made a direct approach to Pochettino, which triggered discussions to commence.

The French club have “already held discussions as to how commercial avenues can be maximised to reflect Messi’s stature.”

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona legacy.

Messi’s legacy at Barcelona will be regarded as one of the best in football history.

He scored 672 goals for the Catalan club in 778 games, helping them to win 10 La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

He also won six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at the Nou Camp.

If a move to PSG does materialise, Messi will be reunited with his ex-Barca teammate Neymar, as well as old rival Sergio Ramos, with whom he enjoyed many battles in Barcelona v Real Madrid matches.

