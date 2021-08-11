The reason behind Lionel Messi wearing number 30 for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain announce signing of Lionel Messi.

PSG have confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi, with the Argentine set to wear the number 30 squad number at the Parc des Princes.

At 10.17pm Parisien time on Tuesday, the world saw Messi in a PSG shirt for the first time, when the Ligue 1 club released a blockbuster announcement video that confirmed the arrival of best footballer on the planet.

A new 💎 in Paris! PSGxMESSI ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/scrp1su9a6 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 10, 2021

Lionel Messi chooses number 30.

Accompanied by a soundtrack that Hans Zimmer would be proud of, the end of the clip showed Messi standing in the middle of the pitch before the drone camera captured the the number 30 on his back.

It was reported last week that Neymar, Messi’s old friend from his Barcelona days, was going to offer the Argentine the number 10 jersey, like the one he had worn at the Nou Camp for 13 seasons.

However, Messi has gone for number 30 and here’s why.

Why is Lionel Messi wearing number 30 for PSG?

While Messi is synonymous with the number 10, wearing it for both Barcelona and Argentina, he donned a couple of other numbers in his early career.

During his debut season in the Barca first team in 2004/05, Messi wore number 30 and continued to do so in 2005/06 as the club won the Champions League under Frank Rijkaard.

For this reason, Messi’s decision to wear the number for PSG represents a throwback to the beginning of a career that has seem him conquer the world of football by winning four Champions Leagues, 10 La Liga titles and six Ballon D’Or.

Lionel Messi will be back in the number 30, which he started with at Barcelona 😍 pic.twitter.com/jmskC1x8Gs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 10, 2021

What other numbers has Lionel Messi worn?

As young Messi’s influence at Barca began to grow, he switched to number 19 for the 2006/07 and 2007/08 seasons. It didn’t bring him much luck though, as this period was a barren spell for the club in terms of trophies.

That changed when he was handed the number 10 upon Ronaldinho’s departure in the summer of 2008.

In his first season wearing the number, Messi scored 38 times in all competitions as Barca won the treble of the Champions League, La Liga and the Copa Del Rey in their first season under the management of Pep Guardiola.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Lionel Messi on his favourite goal: “The one in Rome in the Champions League final against Manchester United." pic.twitter.com/7hFE4EX3wa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 13, 2019

What has Lionel Messi said about joining PSG?

In a statement released by the club last night, Messi is quoted as saying: “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here.

“I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

‘Messi 30’ jerseys sell out.

It has been reported that the PSG website sold out of ‘Messi 30’ jerseys within minutes of them going on sale.

It’s possible that the world will see the 34-year-old wear the number for the Qatari-owned club in competitive action for the first time when they play against Strasbourg on Saturday night.

You can find out how to watch Lionel Messi play with his new club during the upcoming campaign via this link.

