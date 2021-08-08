Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona.

Lionel Messi fought back tears as he appeared at a press conference to explain his Barcelona departure this morning.

On Thursday night, Barcelona confirmed that their greatest ever player would be leaving the club, 17 years after making his professional debut.

Barcelona statement on Lionel Messi.

A statement issued by the club said: “Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.”

Anyone who thought the idea of Messi leaving Barcelona wasn’t plausible will have had their mind changed definitively this morning.

Lionel Messi in tears as he bids farewell to Barcelona… 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/8NqhBmEeID — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 8, 2021

Lionel Messi appears at press conference.

The Argentine appeared at what was very much a ‘farewell’ press conference at the Nou Camp this morning, fighting back tears as he received a standing ovation in a room packed with family, teammates and journalists.

“I didn’t want to leave this club, it’s the club l love,” Messi stated. “I did everything possible and the club, (Barcelona President) Laporta, they couldn’t do it because of La Liga.

“I’ve heard things said about me, that I didn’t want to continue, but on my life, we did everything we could because I wanted to stay.

“Last year, I didn’t want to stay and I said it; this year, I wanted to stay and we couldn’t.”

Greatest Applause

Of

All

Time pic.twitter.com/YoJt8nkTZc — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021

Lionel Messi: “People will get used to it.”

Speaking on how Barcelona will cope without him, Messi said: “Barcelona is one of the best teams in the world, they have an amazing line-up.

