Lionel Messi has reportedly already held talks with his next club

Lionel Messi in talks with Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi is barely in the door at Paris-Saint Germain but he has already held talks with Inter Miami, according to reports.

Messi’s PSG contract expires in June 2023 and The Mirror is reporting that Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has already held talks with the Argentinian megastar about ending his career in the Florida city.

Lionel Messi has spoken of his MLS dream.

The publication states the the ex-Barcelona man has bought six apartments in Miami with a view to arriving there in two years time, once his spell in Paris is over.

The prospect of the six-time Ballon D’Or winner turning out in the pink and white of Inter Miami isn’t an altogether unlikely one.

Last year, as speculation over his Barcelona future continued to swirl, the Messi was quoted as saying: “I would like to play in the United States and experience life and the league there but also come back to Barcelona in some capacity.”

Inter Miami could have Lionel Messi edge.

This, coupled with Beckham‘s undoubted pulling power, certainly appears to give Inter Miami an edge when it comes to Messi’s next move.

As well as that, an article published in the Miami Herald earlier this month says that “This spring. He (Messi) bought a $7.3 million condo in Miami Beach. He recently spent a brief holiday here after leading Argentina to the Copa America, dining at a local Italian restaurant and being mobbed by adoring fans as he left.”

All this means that, if the stars align, Messi could be managed by Phil Neville in a couple of years time, if Beckham’s ex-Manchester United pal holds on to his job for that long.

Neville has somewhat turned a corner in recent weeks, leading by Miami to a run of one defeat in seven matches after a fairly disastrous start to their MLS season.

They now lie 11th in the Eastern Conference and are aiming to make a late push for the play-offs.

Notable names lining out for the club this season include Gonzalo Higuain, Kieran Gibbs and Blaise Matuidi.

