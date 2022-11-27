Lionel Messi and Inter Miami “close” to an agreement on transfer

Lionel Messi “close” to Inter Miami agreement.

Lionel Messi will sign for Inter Miami at the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar, according to a report on Sunday afternoon.

The Times states that the Argentinian icon will link up with the David Beckham-owned franchise at the end of the current Ligue 1 season, when his time at Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end.

Inter Miami in huge transfer coup.

Inter Miami are also considering signing players who played with Messi during his hugely successful time at Barcelona, such as Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez.

Should the deal be completed, Messi will be working under the management of Phil Neville, assuming the former Manchester United utility player and close friend of Beckham’s is still in charge next summer.

In the summer of 2021, Messi signed for PSG amid huge international fanfare, after the expiration of his contract at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi at PSG.

He signed a two-year deal at the club, with the option for a third, but it now looks like he will wave goodbye to the French capital in the summer of 2023.

At the time of the World Cup break, Messi had scored 23 goals in 53 appearances for PSG, winning the Ligue 1 title in his first season at the Parc des Princes.

The aim for the 35-year-old for remainder of the campaign will be to help PSG to a first ever Champions League title, and to add to the four winners medals he picked up in the competition with Barcelona.

The MLS season runs from February to November, meaning that Miami’s season will be well underway when Messi joins up with them, if the deal is finalised.

Argentina.

For now, he will be fully-concentrated on winning the World Cup with Argentina, after his goal helped his country to a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday night.

Argentina remain one of the favourites for the competition, despite a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening game.

They now face a crunch final group game with Poland on Wednesday night, with victory assuring them a place in the knockout stage and defeat most likely sending them home.

