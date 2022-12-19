Lionel Messi’s first Instagram post after World Cup win set to break records

Lionel Messi takes to Instagram.

Lionel Messi has taken to Instagram for the first time since leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar on Sunday.

The iconic forward finally emulated the success of Diego Maradona in 1986, by lifting football’s most coveted prize after arguably the most dramatic World Cup Final in history.

Messi scored two goals in 3-3 draw with France, before slotting home Argentina’s first penalty in a shootout victory.

It was the result that most football fans wanted, as millions finally got to see Messi with the golden trophy in his hands, and on Sunday evening he took to Instagram to share his delight with a series of pictures.

Lionel Messi’s Instagram caption.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!,” posted the 35-year-old. “So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it…… Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us.

“We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim.

“The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians… We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!!We’re seeing each other very soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Record-breaking.

At the time of writing, the post has been liked over 37 million times, making it the third-most liked post in Instagram history.

It’s said to have reached 10 million likes in 39 minutes, which would make it the fastest to ever reach that particular milestone, and it will soon be closing in on the second-most liked post, which is a Louis Vuitton advert of Messi and his career-rival Cristiano Ronaldo playing chess.

There’s still a long way to go for Messi’s post to break the all-time Instagram likes record of 56.1 million, a number achieved by an image of an egg posted by Chris Godfrey in January 2019.

While it’s not the most important record to break for a footballer, it just shows how popular Messi is on a global scale.

(Header pic: @leomessi on Instagram)

