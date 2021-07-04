Argentina will play Colombia in the semi-final.

A Lionel Messi free kick secured a 3-0 win for Argentina against Ecuador and a place in the Copa America semi-final.

It was Lionel Messi’s eighth successful direct free kick for Argentina, and it put the gloss on a performance in which he also provided assists for Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez.

Messi has now been involved in eight out of Argentina’s ten goals at the 2021 Copa America and he leads the goalscoring charts in the competition with four goals.

Lionel Messi focused on Argentina glory.

Throughout his glittering career, the lack of an international trophy with Argentina has been something of a fly in the ointment for Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona captain has finished on the losing side in three Copa America finals and lost out to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil.

He will see this tournament as a massive opportunity to guide Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993 and put to bed some of the demons of past defeats.

Colombia lie in wait for Lionel Messi.

Next up for Lionel Messi and Argentina will be a meeting with Colombia in the last four. La Tricolor defeated Uruguay 4-2 on penalties after a scoreless draw, with David Ospina saving from Jose Gimenez and Matias Vina.

Old rivals to face off?

In the other semi-final, Brazil will play Peru, leaving fans with the tantalising prospect of a first Argentina v Brazil Copa America final since 2007.

Brazil will play Peru on Monday night with Argentina taking on Colombia on Tuesday.

