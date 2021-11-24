Lionel Messi gives verdict on form of Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United

Lionel Messi speaks out on Cristiano Ronaldo form.

Lionel Messi has offered his take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United and the form of the Red Devils this season.

Just 12 weeks ago, there was elation at Old Trafford as Man United fans celebrated the homecoming of one of their legendary figures, seemingly at the expense of arch-rivals Manchester City.

Man United endure dismal run of form.

However, since then, things haven’t exactly gone according to plan. The lacklustre form of Ronaldo and his teammates in the Premier League led to the departure of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose exit from the club was confirmed on Sunday.

Despite this, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has repeatedly rescued the team in the Champions League, with six goals in five matches helping them reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2018/2019.

Ronaldo’s old La Liga sparring partner has now opened up on his rival’s form and offered encouragement that the Red Devils will turn a corner in the near future.

Lionel Messi: “Cristiano has adapted well.”

“United is a very strong team with great players,” Messi said in an interview with Marca.

“Cristiano already knew the club, but it’s in another stage and now he has adapted in an impressive way, From the beginning he has scored goals as always and had no problems adapting.

“In the Premier League it is not as good as we all thought, but it is a very difficult and even competition in which things take a lot of turns. After December, it changes a lot and anything can happen.”

Ronaldo marked his second Premier League debut with a brace against Newcastle United in a 4-1 win at a raucous Old Trafford back in September.

However, since then he has only scored two goals in seven further appearances in England’s top flight as Man United’s form plummeted throughout the autumn.

The team only won one of Solskjaer’s last seven Premier League matches in charge and with many supporters expecting a title challenge this season on the back of the Ronaldo signing, as well as the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, the results proved insufficient to save the Norwegian’s job.

Messi misses Ronaldo clashes.

With Ronaldo back in the Premier League and Messi plying his trade with Paris Saint-Germain, both players have very much moved on from the days when they regularly went head-to-head in El Clasico clashes between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Messi, for one, treasures the memories of going up against Ronaldo on a regular basis, as he tells Marca: “It’s been a long time since we stopped competing in the same league.

“We competed individually and as a team for the same goals. It was a very beautiful stage for us and also for the people because they enjoyed it very much. It is a beautiful memory that will remain in the history of football.”

If most football fans get their way, Man United and PSG will be drawn together in the latter stages of the Champions League, allowing the world to watch these two icons of the game do battle once more.

For Ronaldo though, there’s the more pressing matter of a visit to in-form Chelsea in the Premier League this coming Sunday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Manchester United