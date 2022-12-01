Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both “cheats” according to BBC pundit

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both “cheats”.

Just days after branding Cristiano Ronaldo a cheat, BBC pundit Chris Sutton has now said the same of Lionel Messi, after the Argentine won a penalty for his team against Poland on Wednesday.

With game locked at 0-0 towards the end of the first half, Messi got clipped in the face by the hand of Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, before spending a long period on the ground as the referee had a look at the incident with the help of VAR.

Eventually, a penalty was awarded, before Szczesny saved Messi’s spot kick, leading to many observers suggesting that justice had been done.

Chris Sutton brands Messi a “cheat”.

Speaking on an episode of the Daily Mail’s World Cup Confidential, Sutton danced around the idea that Messi had been cheating, before finally placing him in the same category as he did with Ronaldo last week.

“That’s very strong,” said the ex-Celtic striker. “I do take the point that Messi did stay down longer than he probably should have done. The award of the penalty was absolutely ridiculous.

“The referee didn’t award it in real time. Then when he went to the monitor, it seems like the big stars, Messis and Ronaldos, the referees are bottling these decisions and maybe they’re fearful because of repurcussions.

“Ronaldo has had a poor penalty awarded, Messi… a “cheat” might be… do you know what, if he stays down too long, I wouldn’t argue. We see players do it all the time.”

Ronaldo also a “cheat.”

Sutton had already branded Ronaldo a cheat after he went down a little easily in Portugal’s opening game victory over Ghana, before getting up and converting the resultant penalty.

“Totally manufactured, out of order,” said the BBC pundit of the ex-Manchester United forward. “I can’t believe that there are people saying that it was a penalty. It’s ridiculous, it’s cheating, it’s out of order.

“I know he has his fans within the media and around the world but come on. That was awful.”

'Cristiano Ronaldo is a CHEAT' 😡@chris_sutton73 is not happy with both CR7 and 'bottle jobs' VAR 😬 pic.twitter.com/5Wr4orw0Lo — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 25, 2022

World Cup aim.

The two greatest players of their generation are both now cheats according to Sutton, and to be fair, there are many who agree that they each resorted to dark arts in order to win their respective penalties.

Although, if either gets their hands on that coveted World Cup prize on December 18th, there’s unlikely to be any regrets.

