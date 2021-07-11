Lionel Messi lifts Copa America as Argentina end 28-year trophy wait

Lionel Messi leads Argentina to Copa America glory.

Lionel Messi lifted the Copa America trophy last night as Argentina ended a 28-year wait for silverware by beating Brazil 1-0 at Rio’s Maracana Stadium.

Argentina were captained by Messi, who has been his inspirational self throughout the Copa America, finishing as joint top scorer on four goals and collecting the Player of the Tournament award.

Angel Di Maria nets Copa America winner as Lionel Messi wins first senior international trophy.

A first-half Angel Di Maria strike was enough for Argentina to beat old rivals Brazil in the Copa America final and claim the nation’s first trophy since the 1993 edition of the tournament.

The former Manchester United man was named Man of the Match, continuing his habit of shining in showpiece events, having picked up the same award after starring for Real Madrid in the 2014 Uefa Champions League Final.

GOL Y TÍTULO 👼 Ángel Di María fue el Jugador del Partido 🏅#VibraElContinente #CopaAmérica pic.twitter.com/wrggs7NpIM — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2021

Another Ballon D’Or for Lionel Messi?

For Messi, he can finally put to bed any taunts about his lack of success with Argentina after he had previously lost three Copa America Finals and the 2014 World Cup Final against Germany.

The Barcelona star has taken the tournament by storm and already people are predicting that he will win his seventh Ballon D’Or trophy at the end of the year.

Congratulations to @Argentina on winning Copa America. A major tournament success for Messi after so many near misses and such a long wait. He’s been preposterously good in this tournament and another Balón d’Or is a given. The undisputed 🐐 world football. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2021

Lionel Messi puts 2014 demons to bed.

To win the Copa America Final at Brazil’s Maracana Stadium will be all the sweeter for Messi and Argentina.

It was at the Rio de Janeiro venue that they lost in extra time to Germany in the 2014 World Cup Final and last night there were over 7,000 home fans inside to watch their beloved Brazil fall short.

Argentina’s record-equalling win.

The victory was Argentina’s 15th Copa America triumph, moving the level with Uruguay, who last won the trophy in 2011.

Brazil sit third with nine trophies, the most recent of which came in 2019.

Read More About: Argentina, Brazil, copa america, Lionel Messi