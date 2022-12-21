Report: Lionel Messi set to sign extension to Paris Saint-Germain contract

Lionel Messi set to sign PSG contract extension.

Lionel Messi will put pen to paper on a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report in Le Parisien on Wednesday evening.

Fresh from winning the World Cup with Argentina, the iconic playmaker will reportedly sign an extension that was agreed while he at the tournament in Qatar.

Lionel Messi “gives word” on contract extension.

PSG are owned by Qatar Sports Investment and it now seems that club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has gotten his wish to keep Messi at the Parc des Princes until at least 2024.

“The Argentinian number 10 has given his word to the leaders of PSG to extend his contract for at least one more season,” states the publication.

“The two sides came to an agreement during the World Cup. The exchanges were regular between the leaders of the PSG and Jorge Messi, the father and agent of the player.”

If true, Messi’s contract extension will put rumours of a potential switch to Inter Miami to bed. In the early stages of Argentina’s triumphant World Cup run, it was reported by The Times that the 35-year-old was due to link up with the David Beckham-owned MLS franchise.

Staying in France.

While the idea of Messi playing in the United States could become a reality in the future, it appears that he is happy to remain in the French capital for the time being.

At the time of the World Cup break, Messi had scored 23 goals in 53 appearances for PSG, winning the Ligue 1 title in his first season at the Parc des Princes.

Since then, he has managed to get his hands on the trophy he desired the most, by helping Argentina to a first World Cup victory since 1986.

World Cup glory.

Messi scored seven goals during his fifth World Cup, including two in a thrilling final, as Argentina squeezed past France on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

He and his teammates have since landed back in Buenos Aires, where millions of people were on hand to greet their returning heroes.

