It looks like Lionel Messi is staying put.

Lionel Messi has agreed a five-year deal with Barcelona, multiple outlets are reporting today.

It is reported that Messi has agreed to take a 50% pay cut in order to stay at the Nou Camp, with the Catalan club mired in financial difficulty.

The six-time Ballon D’Or winner became a free agent earlier this month when his contract expired, putting clubs all over Europe on alert.

Any speculation regarding Messi’s future is sure to put to bed if this afternoon’s reports are true, as a five-year deal would take Messi up to the age of 39 upon completion.

Last August, rumours surrounding Messi went into overdrive when he expressed his desire to leave Barcelona following a humiliating Champions League defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

However, the club were adamant that their captain would only be allowed to leave if a buying club paid his €700 million release clause.

Weeks later, Messi agreed to stay, saying “I would never go to court against the club of my life.”

While Messi has continued to shine in Barcelona colours, the club itself appears to have stagnated, and their habit of making poor transfer decisions appears to have come back to bite them.

Messi is one of a handful of current Barcelona players who were at the club during their Golden Era under Pep Guardiola and later Luis Enrique.

The 34-year-old was unhappy at the departure of close friend Luis Suarez last year and the club’s decision to let the Uruguayan leave was made to look all the more bizarre as his goals fired Atletico Madrid to 2020/21 La Liga title.

International success for Lionel Messi.

Almost a year on from all that ill-feeling and it appears Messi is happier about his situation at Barcelona.

His mood was surely lifted last weekend when he captained Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993, and his first international trophy with his country.

That success has led to calls for a seventh Ballon D’Or of a remarkable career and after scoring 38 goals throughout 2020/21, Lionel Messi doesn’t appear to be slowing down, despite what some critics may think.

