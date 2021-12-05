Liam Scales speaks about “Roy of the Rovers” league debut goal for Celtic

Liam Scales scores goal on Scottish Premiership debut.

Liam Scales scored a goal on this Celtic debut on Sunday, as the Hoops cruised to a 3-0 victory over Dundee United.

Scales signed a four-year contract with the Scottish giants back in August but has had to bide his time for first-team opportunities, only being used in the League Cup and the Europa League before being called from the bench by Ange Postecoglou on Sunday.

Liam Scales wraps up the points for Celtic.

After coming on in the 75th minute, Scales had only been on the pitch for six minutes when his marauding forward run was rewarded with a crisp pass by Liel Abada.

The Wicklow native then showed great composure to slot home from just inside the box, before running to celebrate in front of the delirious Celtic away support.

The strike was Celtic’s third of the game, after first half goals from Tom Rogic and David Turnbull, and wrapped up their fourth consecutive league victory.

Liam Scales on debut goal.

“It’s unbelievable,” Scales said to Celtic TV afterwards. “On my league debut, to come on, it was just kind of Roy of the Rovers stuff.

“It just found me at the edge of the box, I was running at it full steam and I just had a go. I was buzzing when it went in. I couldn’t hold in my emotions.

“The one thing was just ‘shoot, try and get it on target, try and get my body over the ball and just make sure it doesn’t go flying over the bar,'” the 23-year-old said when asked what his thought process was as he hit the ball. I knew it was falling for me and I had to shoot. It was a no-brainer.

“My phone is hopping, it’s going to take me the whole bus journey home to get through the messages. Everyone is delighted for me, it’s the stuff of dreams.”

Celtic keep up pressure on Rangers.

After a difficult start to life under new manager Postecoglou, which saw Celtic lose three of their opening six games, they are now on a 10-game unbeaten run, dropping just four points along the way.

Sunday’s win keeps up the pressure on arch-rivals Rangers, who remain four points clear of their neighbours at the top of the table.

Back in October, Scales spoke exclusively to Pundit Arena about his career, covering his League of Ireland background as well as his move to Celtic.

You can read that interview in full here.

