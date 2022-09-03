Liam Burt hits brilliant winner as managerless Bohs defeat Shamrock Rovers

Liam Burt secures Dublin Derby win.

Liam Burt scored a brilliant winner, as managerless Bohemians defeated Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday night.

Derek Pender was in the dugout after the Gypsies parted company with Keith Long earlier this week, and the interim boss will have been delighted to see Burt’s 72nd-minute strike fly into the net against the club’s arch-rivals.

Liam Burt wonderstrike.

The only goal of the game came just two minutes after Rovers had Dylan Watts sent off for a second bookable offence, and it sent the home crowd into raptures as Bohs picked up their first league win in their last five outings.

The move originated from a corner for the home side, before Conor Levingston and Ciaran Kelly exchanged passes on the left wing.

A Levingston ball then bounced off a Rovers defender, before Burt skipped past a challenge and fired a 20-yard effort into the left-hand side of Alan Mannus’ net.

📹 | GOAL! Liam Burt gives Bohemians the lead, just minutes after Dylan Watts is sent off for Shamrock Rovers! 🔴⚫️ Great composure from the Scot! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Watch live | https://t.co/zOGOgOjp1S 📺#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/gUyUpPtGDn — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 2, 2022

Derry close gap on Rovers.

The win will provide relief for Bohs at the end of a tumultuous week and for league leaders Rovers, the defeat may just have them looking over their shoulders at the chasing pack.

Also on Friday night, Derry City consolidated their position in second place by beating UCD 3-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The Candystripes are now 10 games unbeaten in the league and sit four points behind Rovers, who have a game in hand on Ruaidhri Higgins’ side.

The Hoops are now facing into a hectic schedule due to their Europa Conference League commitments, so Derry, as well as the likes of Dundalk and St. Patrick’s Athletic, will be hoping to take advantage of any slip-ups.

Dundalk’s recent indifferent form continued with a scoreless draw at home to Shelbourne, a game that was marred by what looking like a bad injury picked up by Shels defender Conor Kane late on.

St. Pat’s achieved four consecutive wins within one league season for the first time since May 2018, as they saw out a 2-1 victory over Finn Harps, with all three goals coming in the first half.

TABLE | Premier Division Defeat for the leaders tonight could open the door for the chasing pack! 🚪 Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United to come tomorrow 💪#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/hdWl2R21Ao — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 2, 2022

First Division.

Meanwhile, the First Division saw one of the goals of the season, as Dylan Barnett’s scorcher opened the scoring for Longford Town in an eventual 2-2 draw with leaders Cork City.

Wexford and Waterford played out the same scoreline, while Treaty United gave themselves a massive boost in the race for the play-offs, by beating Cobh Ramblers 1-0.

Elsewhere, two first half goals from Ben Feeney gave Bray Wanderers a 2-0 win at home basement side Athlone Town.

At the top of the table, Cork are eight points clear of Galway United, who had the night off on Friday. The Rebels have five games left in their season, compared to six for the Tribesmen.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bohs, Shamrock Rovers