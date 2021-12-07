Liam Brady on why Liverpool should pay Mo Salah £300k per week

Liam Brady on Mo Salah.

Liam Brady has urged Liverpool to pay the £300,000 per week it could take to hold on to Mo Salah.

With his contract expiring in 2023, Salah is in talks with the club over a new deal but the Egyptian’s wage demands appear to be providing a stumbling block.

Mo Salah places ball in Liverpool’s court.

In recent days, Salah has firmly placed the ball in Liverpool’s court, by saying: “It’s up to them.”

“Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only,” he added.

The figure being quoted is £300,000 per week, which would appear to place Salah on par with Manchester City pair Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish, although he would still reportedly earn less than David De Dea and Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, as well as City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

Liam Brady: “Salah is worth it.”

Judging by Salah’s form, it’s hard to argue that he isn’t the best player in the Premier League, if not the world at this present moment.

That’s the reason that Brady thinks Liverpool should cough up in order to keep the 29-year old.

“I believe so,” Brady said when asked if Salah is worth £300k per week, during RTE’s coverage of their Champions League match against AC Milan.

“There are plenty of players in England on that kind of money. We had Ozil at Arsenal on that kind of money. You can imagine the Liverpool fans saying ‘look, he’s worth it, we’ve got to pay it, we’ve got to break the pay structure.

“It’s difficult because Liverpool have kept their feet on the ground with regards spending money and they’ve spent it very wisely in the transfer market. I think he’s someone who they’ve got to hold on to.”

Jurgen Klopp: “It will not be simple.”

On Tuesday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offered his own thoughts on the stand-off, saying it will “not be simple to resolve.”

“Extending the contract of a player like Mo, you don’t meet for a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement.

“There’s nothing else to say. Mo speaks about it when he gets asked about it, I can only say a few things because the rest is not for the public, obviously.

“I’m not sure if he gave the interview in English or if it got translated from Arabic into English. That’s a massive issue.

“Mo is fine, I’m fine. What we all want is clear and things like this need time. That’s it.”

Salah has been in sensational form so far in 2021/22, scoring 19 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

